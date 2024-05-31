New affordable homes open for families, individuals in Fernie

CANADA, May 31 - Families and individuals now have access to 49 new affordable rental homes in Fernie with the opening of North End Court.

“Families, seniors and individuals in Fernie will soon move into 49 new homes thanks to our dedicated partners,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This project is making affordable housing accessible to the residents of Fernie, so they can stay in secure homes in the community they love.”

Located at 302 13th St., North End Court is a mixed-housing development consisting of a 35-unit apartment building and a 14-unit townhouse complex. With a total of 49 rental homes, the development provides a variety of housing options for people with low or moderate incomes, including families, seniors, single parents and people living with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to be part of the North End Court project in Fernie, which offers a range of affordable housing options for the community,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust. “This development exemplifies the power of partnerships in addressing housing challenges. Congratulations to the Fernie Family Housing Society and all the partners for bringing this project to fruition.”

Operated by Fernie Family Housing Society, the four-storey apartment building offers 19 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units. Six of the one-bedroom apartment units are accessible and two are adaptable. One of the two-bedroom units is also adaptable. The townhouse complex has 10 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes.

“Since 2000, the Fernie Family Housing Society has worked diligently toward building a strong affordable housing sector in Fernie to ensure that the most vulnerable of its citizens have access to affordable and safe housing options,” said Gayle Vallance, president of the Fernie Family Housing Society.

North End Court and the adjacent 27-unit Tom Uphill Manor are owned and operated by the society. The development is situated near elementary and secondary schools and the Elk Valley Hospital.

“Projects like North End Court are integral to the livability of our community, providing critical housing diversity for our residents,” said Nic Milligan, mayor of Fernie. “We are grateful to all those who collaborated to create these new affordable and accessible rental units, which will serve a vital need in Fernie.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 110 homes in the Elk Valley region.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided grant funding of approximately $1.5 million to the 14-unit townhouse complex from the Community Housing Fund and will also be providing an annual operating subsidy that will be determined later.

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) also committed approximately $4.6 million to the apartment building through the Affordable Rental Housing Initiative, a joint program between BC Housing and CBT.

CBT also contributed $217,000 grant to the townhouse complex.

The Fernie Family Housing Society contributed approximately $235,000 in land equity.

Learn More:

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To learn about B.C.’s Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436