Premier’s statement on the attack at Schara Tzedeck synagogue

CANADA, May 31 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement about an attack at a Vancouver synagogue:

“I am outraged and horrified by the news that the Schara Tzedeck synagogue in Vancouver was firebombed.

“This was a deliberate act of hate and attempted intimidation. People peacefully attending a place of worship were put at direct risk of injury and death. I extend my sympathies and support to Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt and the members of the congregation, as well as to the Jewish community in Vancouver and British Columbia.

“I urge anyone with information on this attack to share it with the police. Our government will ensure police have all the tools they need to investigate and arrest those involved. Hate crimes that attempt to terrorize a specific community make us all less safe.

“In the past year alone, we have passed the Anti-Racism Act to address racism within government programs and services, established the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund to help community groups prevent or respond to hate-motivate attacks, and launched a racist incident helpline to connect people with support when they are targeted.

“We know there is more to do, and we will continue to take action to ensure our communities are safe for people of all backgrounds.

“The Jewish community is strong and resilient. In the aftermath of this despicable attack, I invite all British Columbians to stand in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbours.”

