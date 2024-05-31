People advised to help prevent human-deer conflicts in urban areas

CANADA, May 31 - Residents in urban areas are encouraged to give deer plenty of space to reduce human-deer conflicts during deer fawning season.

Fawning season occurs from mid-May until the end of June. A doe will often leave her fawns alone for hours while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse. Fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but this is to avoid predators. Fawns are not always visible and may be hidden nearby. If you come across a fawn, leave the area as the doe may be nearby.

Urban deer populations are growing in many communities as deer can successfully forage and raise their offspring in urban areas. Intentional feeding of deer worsens the issue. Urban deer are more likely to get involved in conflicts with dogs and are at risk of being struck by vehicles. To protect both people and deer, do not feed deer. Municipal regulations also prohibit the feeding of deer in several communities in B.C.

If you encounter a deer, give it plenty of space and always keep pets on leash and under control. If a deer approaches and appears to be aggressive, avoid eye contact, speak softly and back away slowly. If there is a tree or other solid object nearby, stay behind it.

If you are attacked by a deer, stay upright, cover your head with your arms and seek shelter.

If you suspect a fawn is orphaned, report it to the Conservation Officer Service via the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline. Do not intervene as moving the fawn could result in it being unable to reunite with the doe, thus significantly reducing its chances of survival. While well-intentioned, taking a fawn into care is illegal under the Wildlife Act and fines may be issued for unlawful possession of live wildlife.

Report any suspected orphan fawns to Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952-7277.

Learn More:

For general facts about deer, resources on reducing conflict and tips on landscaping and fencing property to make it less susceptible to attracting deer, visit: https://wildsafebc.com/species/deer/