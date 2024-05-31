May Consumer Connection

How to Invest Wisely

June 5, 12 – 1 p.m. | Virtual

Tour our newly launched Investor Center website and get a step-by-step process for investing smarter. Learn how to develop your investment goals, understand risks and rewards, and protect yourself from investment frauds and scams with free financial education courses, news, information, and resources.

In case you missed it: DFPI hosted our annual Financial Literacy Resource Webinar on Apr. 24. Check out exhibits from our community partners and watch the recorded webinar which includes opening remarks from Commissioner Hewlett and a panel discussion with industry experts on avoiding online financial fraud and scams moderated by Mary Ann Smith, Deputy Commissioner of Enforcement.