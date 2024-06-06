ex-Rabbi Launches New Podcast Series on Leaving Fundamentalist Religion
The podcast features features personal stories of leaving fundamentalism, offering insights into the journeys, healing processes, and paths to finding meaning.
I hope that the Beyond Belief podcast sparks important conversations and brings awareness to the challenges faced by individuals who have left their religious communities.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shalom Shore, an ex-orthodox Jewish Rabbi, has launched a new podcast series that delves into the experiences of individuals who have left fundamentalist religion. Titled "Beyond Belief: Tales of Religious Exodus," the podcast features interviews with individuals from both Jewish and Christian faiths, discussing their journey of leaving and how they have healed and made meaning of their experience.
The podcast sheds light on the often difficult and complex process of leaving a fundamentalist religion. Host Shalom Shore, who himself left orthodox Judaism and currently has a private practice as a hypnotist helping others heal from religious trauma, brings a unique perspective to the conversations as he combines his personal experiences with religious trauma. Through his interviews, Shore provides a platform for individuals to share their stories and inspire others who may be going through a similar journey.
Each episode of "Beyond Belief" features a different guest, sharing their personal experiences and insights on leaving fundamentalism. The podcast also explores the various ways in which individuals have found healing and meaning after leaving their fundamentalist beliefs behind.
"‘Beyond Belief’ is not only informative but also provides a sense of community for those who have left fundamentalist religion," says Shore. "I hope that the podcast sparks important conversations and brings awareness to the challenges faced by individuals who have left their religious communities."
"Beyond Belief" is available on all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit https://freidomfighter.com/podcast/.
