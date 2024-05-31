Minnesota Man Sentenced to 20 years Initial Confinement for 2005 Madison Bike Path Sexual Assault

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz today sentenced Aidison Yang, 43, of Eagan, Minnesota, to 20 years initial confinement in the Wisconsin State Prison System and 20 years of extended supervision in connection with a 2005 sexual assault on a Madison bike path. A jury found Mr. Yang guilty of three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault by Use or Threat of Use of a Dangerous Weapon in February 2024.

“I’m thankful that the defendant is finally being held accountable for the violent crimes he committed nearly two decades ago,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who worked to get justice in this case.”

The evidence presented at trial established that Mr. Yang sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her with a knife on a bike path on Madison’s East Side in 2005. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the sexual assault. The defendant’s identity was established through DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Noel Lawrence and Stephanie Hilton, assisted by paralegal Ashley Adrian of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Legal Services Criminal Litigation Unit. Victim services were provided by Shellie Gillette of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

The conviction was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, the Madison Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, and the RCC Sexual Assault Resource Center (formerly the Rape Crisis Center).