Phoenix Security Announced as Finalist in Infosec Most Innovative Cyber SME Competition 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious Infosec Most Innovative Cyber SME Competition 2024. This recognition, bestowed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and sponsored by Plexal, underscores Phoenix Security’s commitment to driving innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

As a finalist, Phoenix Security will be featured in the SME Innovation Zone at Infosec 2024, held at the ExCel Centre in London from June 4 to June 6. This includes a pod stand in the DSIT Innovation Pavilion and the opportunity to participate in the Virtual Pitch Day to determine the overall competition winner.

Phoenix Security’s recent accolades further highlight its industry leadership. The company was featured in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Application Security 2022, received the Cyber Excellence Awards for Best ASPM Solution, and was recognized for the Best Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Solution.

In addition to these honours, Phoenix Security has secured $1.5M in pre-seed investment from angel investors and institutions such as Founder Factory, Charles Natwo (Head of Risk at Netflix), Andrew Peterson (former founder of Signal Science, now Fastly), and Kevin Isaac (former SVP EMEA of Symantec). These investments have propelled the company to a significant milestone of breaking even and achieving profitability, with a 200% increase in revenue.

Phoenix Security continues to strengthen its position with the addition of Lee Vorthman to an already impressive advisory board. The board includes cybersecurity luminaries such as Chris Romeo, Xabi Errotabehere, Andrew Peterson, Jonathan Rau, and John Kinsella, each bringing invaluable expertise and experience.

Why Phoenix Security was selected? Intelligence.

Unmatched Threat Intelligence from Multiple Sources

By integrating 32 sources of clear and dark web intelligence, Phoenix Security provides detailed insights into whether an exploit is actively exploitable and the frequency of exploit patterns (CWEs). This includes recent trends identified by CISA and NCSC, such as the urgent need for memory-safe software products.

Key Features of Phoenix Security’s Application Traceability with Canary Tokens:

- Enhanced Visibility and Traceability: Offers a structured overview of applications, tracing each to its operational environment in the cloud. This ensures that every piece of the digital footprint is accounted for and represented with precise risk assessments.

- Comprehensive Threat Intelligence Integration: Incorporates intelligence from both cloud and infrastructure layers, cross-correlating it with application security to provide a holistic view of vulnerabilities and threats.

- Dynamic Canary Tokens: Utilizes Canary Tokens to detect unauthorized access and exploit attempts, providing early warnings and enabling swift remediation.

- Pattern-Based Vulnerability Mitigation: Focuses on addressing vulnerabilities by recognizing patterns, such as memory unsafe languages, and other prevalent exploit trends. This approach significantly reduces the risk of exploitation by targeting common weaknesses.

Advisory Board Highlights:

Chris Romeo: Former Director of DevSecOps Security for CISO and CEO of Security Journey, Chris brings a no-nonsense approach to cybersecurity with decades of experience in corporate organization and end-user training.

Xabi Errotabehere: Former CTO of Cloud Conformity, acquired by Trend Micro, Xabi offers insights into early-stage business management and effective market penetration strategies.

Andrew Peterson: Former CEO of Signal Science, acquired by Fastly, Andrew provides valuable exposure to the U.S. market and connections with venture capitalists.

Jonathan Rau: Recently CISO for Lightspin, acquired by CISCO, Jonathan brings cloud and startup experience with a straightforward view on cybersecurity.

John Kinsella: With a deep obsession for application security, John is a cybersecurity expert from cloud to startup, previously exiting his company to Quays.

“We are honoured to be recognized as a finalist in the Infosec Most Innovative Cyber SME Competition 2024,” said Francesco Cipollone CEO of Phoenix Security. “This recognition and our recent achievements reflect our relentless dedication to advancing cybersecurity and protecting businesses worldwide.”

