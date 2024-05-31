Weekly Traffic Update: May 31, 2024

U.S. 40/K-10 interchange closure scheduled for June 3

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin the next phase of the U.S. 40/K-10 interchange project in Lawrence on Monday, June 3, conditions permitting.

This phase of the project will require the interchange to fully close while the new diverging diamond layout is constructed. U.S. 40/6th Street between the new John Wesley Drive and George Williams Way, and all K-10 on- and off-ramps will be closed to traffic.

Motorists can follow the signed detour on I-70 and K-10 or use alternate routes that are not marked. KDOT utilizes state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance reasons.

K-10 will remain open through the area.

The K-10 ramps and at least one lane in each direction on U.S. 40 are expected to partially reopen in September. The new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is scheduled to be fully open by the end of October.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.KanDrive.gov or call 5-1-1.

UPDATE: Michigan St. to close at 6th St. for improvements project

Beginning Monday, June 3, City contractors will close Michigan St. on the north side of 6th St. to perform repairs on a watermain within the intersection.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, June 10, pending weather or other delays.

8th St. to close from Connecticut St. to New Jersey St.

Beginning Wednesday, June 5, City contractors will close 8th St. from Connecticut St. to New Jersey St. to install a 24″ water transmission main at the intersection of 8th and New York St.

8th St. will be closed to thru traffic between Connecticut St. and New Jersey St. and will be fully closed at New York St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, June 28, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: 6th St. and Schwarz Rd. traffic signals to change

Beginning Wednesday, June 5, City contractors will replace the traffic signals at the intersection of 6th St. and Schwarz Rd. with newer signals as a part of the Schwarz Rd. ADA Improvements project.

Drivers in this area may experience delays around 9 a.m. as the project begins. Flagging crews will be present to direct traffic.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org