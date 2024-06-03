Dorchester County, MD Updates Permitting Process and Resident Experience with OpenGov
This new platform will enable online applications and payments, improving access and convenience for residents while reducing the workload on staff.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with a manual system with inefficient reporting, manual double entries, and a lack of mobile functionality for field workers, Dorchester County, MD, recognized the need for a more advanced solution. The County selected OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Dorchester County had a paper-based process that often led to applicant complaints due to service and low transparency. The County required a solution that could automate workflows, offer an online process for residents, and integrate seamlessly with GIS systems. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the superior choice, providing the necessary tools to enhance efficiency and significantly improve user experience.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Dorchester County can anticipate a transformative shift in its permitting operations. This new platform will enable online applications and payments, improving access and convenience for residents while reducing the workload on staff. Moreover, the added mobile functionalities for field workers are expected to boost on-site efficiency and data accuracy, ultimately enhancing the quality of service provided to the community.
Dorchester County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
