Cyber Security Global Alliance and Applied Technology Academy - Strategic Partnership in Global Cyber Defense Education

Cyber Security Global Alliance Applied Technology Academy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Global Alliance (CSGA) and Applied Technology Academy (ATA) have entered a formal Strategic Partnership making ATA a premier educational provider to Cyber Security Global Alliance, and the CSGA Cyber Accelerator with highly skilled training programs for global delivery.

CSGA is a prominent consortium of cyber and defense experts committed to advancing the cybersecurity landscape, proudly announces this strategic partnership with ATA a US training institution of highly skilled instructors and subject matter experts, who expertly deliver authorized and industry-leading content via a multitude of delivery formats including Instructor-Led classroom training, virtual instructor-led classroom training and on-demand learning.

ATA has been helping active-duty military, Veterans, corporate clients, and career changers upskill and reskill in order to achieve their IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and project management training and certification goals for over a decade, using leading-edge and award-winning training. ATA’s programs are designed to provide everyone with a mixture of book knowledge, practical history, real-world situations, and hands-on experience with the hardware, software, and cloud environments students are likely to encounter in today’s IT workplace.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Applied Technology Academy,” says James Castle, Executive Director & Chairperson at Cyber Security Global Alliance. “In an increasingly interconnected world, cyber and defense education should never hinder the dissemination of critical cybersecurity insights. This partnership with ATA empowers us to transcend educational barriers and equip our members with the tools they need to thrive in the evolving cyber landscape.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of CSGA’s new cybersecurity educational programs for cyber industry leaders within any NATO-controlled or NATO-allied country. ATA provides specialized training in IT Certifications, Government and Military Cyber Training, Offensive and Defensive Cybersecurity, ICS/SCADA, Networking and Wireless, Cloud Computing and Cloud Security, Data and Artificial Intelligence, Leadership Development, Project Management, and Six Sigma, adding to the complete education system and training environment that Cyber Security Global Alliance and the CSGA Cyber Accelerator provide.