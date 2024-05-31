Visit of President-Elect and Defence Minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, 31 May to 1 June 2024

President-elect and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will visit Singapore from 31 May to 1 June 2024. President-elect Prabowo will deliver a Special Address at the 21st edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on 1 June 2024.

During his visit, President-elect Prabowo will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

