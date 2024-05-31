Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference on June 6

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on June 6 at 11 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on Webex. A listening station will be established at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office at 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission WHAT: Meeting to Adopt Temporary Mandatory Harvest Reporting Rules WHEN: 11 a.m., June 6 WHERE: Meeting by Web Conference

Click Here for WebEx Link Listening Station at

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West

Morehead City

The commission is scheduled to consider public comments received and vote on final adoption of temporary rules to implement mandatory harvest reporting requirements passed by the N.C. General Assembly in Session Law 2023-137, Section 6. No other issues are on the agenda.

More information on this mandatory harvest reporting requirement can be found on the Division of Marine Fisheries website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mandatory-harvest-reporting.

The meeting agenda and Webex link are available on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

The Wildlife Resources Commission is scheduled to take similar action on its proposed temporary harvest reporting requirements rule at its June 6 business meeting to implement the requirements of this recent law.