Secretary Haaland Designates Four New National Recreation Trails

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

WASHINGTON — In celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day on June 1, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today announced the designation of four new national recreation trails in four states, adding 33.5 miles to the National Trails System. The newly designated trails join a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails, which can be found in every U.S. state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“Increased access to green spaces nurtures our mind and bodies, and helps to build stronger communities. Every American deserves to have a safe and nearby place to experience nature," said Secretary Deb Haaland. “The National Trails System improves access to the outdoors while providing significant impacts to local economies. The additions we are making today are part of our commitment to ensure that we leave a better, healthier planet for generations to come.”

“These four new national trails will build connections in communities, ensuring bikers, hikers and all who love our public lands have increased access to outdoor recreation opportunities close to home,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “This National Trails Day and Great Outdoors Month, I encourage everyone to visit these trails and enjoy the view.”

National recreation trails are jointly coordinated and administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, in conjunction with a number of federal and nonprofit partners. A national recreation trail can be designated by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture on an existing local or regional trail with the consent of the federal, state, Tribal, local, nonprofit or private entity that has jurisdiction over the trail. The trail's managing agency or organization must apply for the distinction. The application period for new national recreational trails is currently open until November 1, 2024.

Today’s trail designations are consistent with the principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative, a locally led and voluntary nationwide effort to conserve, connect and restore the lands, waters and wildlife upon which we all depend.

Secretary Haaland has designated the following as national recreation trails. Each will retain their existing ownership and receive a certificate of designation, a set of trail markers and a letter of recognition.

OREGON

Banks-Vernonia State Trail

The Banks-Vernonia State Trail is a 21-mile paved rail-to-trail route connecting the towns of Banks and Vernonia through the foothills of Oregon’s lush coastal mountain range. The gentle grade allows hikers, bicyclists, equestrians and people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the scenic mountains, fields and forests of Washington and Columbia Counties.

TEXAS

Comal River Water Trail

Flowing through the heart of New Braunfels, the Comal River Water Trail is 1.5 miles is recognized for being one of the best tubing rivers in Texas. The cool and clear spring-fed waters hail from the Edwards Aquifer and provides important habitat for rare aquatic flora and fauna. You can find locals and visitors at the river trail year-round, taking advantage of the wide range of recreational opportunities. From tubing, to kayaking, to fishing and scuba diving, the Comal River Water Trail is a special place and leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

UTAH

Hell’s Revenge Trail

The most popular off-highway vehicle trail near Moab is the 9.7-mile Hell’s Revenge Trail, located just outside of town and within the BLM Sand Flats Recreation area. The trail consists of long stretches of slickrock with outstanding views, including Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, the Colorado Rover Gorge, several Wilderness Study Areas surrounding Moab, and the outstanding landscape of the Sand Flats Recreation Area.

WEST VIRGINIA

Sweet Spring Turnpike Trail

At just over one mile, the Sweet Springs Turnpike Trail is a multiuse gentle grade scenic trail that transitions from open pastures to dense forest. It boasts magnificent views of Sweet Springs Valley and the Andrew S. Rowan Memorial Farm, and beautiful seasonal foliage with a wide variety of tree species, raptors, and wildlife. Trail runs along a remarkably intact section of the historic 19th century stage road known as The Price's Mountain-Sweet Springs Turnpike and is associated with the nearby Old Sweet Springs Historic District.

