SQUATZ Announces: The Brand New Fitness Platform Board: The Apollo II At Home Gym
The Apollo II Platform is the complete at-home smart cable gym that delivers a fully immersive fitness experience.
What sets us apart is not just our advanced technology, but our unwavering mission to offer every user professional-quality workouts at the price of a standard gym membership.”BROOOKLYN, NY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to extremely high demand, SQUATZ announces the launch of its new Apollo II platform. SQUATZ users will soon be able to upgrade their APOLLO BOARD II with the new Squatz Application on Android and Apple stores. The new upgraded application will allow users to access an extensive workout library, virtual streaming and pre-recorded classes with live trainers, and a richer suite of enhanced APP and AI features—all without a subscription.
— M.Podgayetsky
Last week, SQUATZ announced the launch of their new all-in-one at-home smart gym: The Apollo Board II At Home Gym. This innovative machine replaces five industrial cable gym machines in one compact, portable, collapsible device. No installation. No assembly. With up to 288 lbs of cable exercise resistance for pro full-body training, a free companion training app, and the ability to change resistance in seconds with your hands on the LCD display, the Apollo Board II plus accessories can fully replace your gym by putting one right below your feet in the comfort of your own home.
SQUATZ is offering The Apollo Board II at-home gym for $2,090, with up to 20% off and FREE SHIPPING for VIP Email Members—an average savings of $1,000 compared to competitors such as Vitruvian Form, Tonal, and Bowflex. The new Apollo II Gym includes an all-access pass to Squatz's digital training platform, FITZ by SQUATZ, for absolutely FREE, making the device more affordable than leading competitors.
Users will be able to take advantage of the Apollo Board II's companion app, FITZ by SQUATZ, to enhance training, and this summer, when the application is upgraded, users will have the functionality of browsing Squatz's extensive library of interactive, 200+ new workout routines, and compete & share their progress with friends and trainers. In addition, users can perform an at-home strength test assessment on the Apollo Board II to measure and track their current physical strength with no application required.
"Other competitors offer devices that are too complicated and costly, require heavy-duty installation, occupy a great deal of space, offer limited training modes/features, or focus only on an expensive application with a monthly subscription that adds payments to the cost of daily use. We beat them by offerings, size, price, technology, and service—not to mention that we offer our tech and app for free," reports Podgayetsky.
Squatz offers flexible payment plans and free access to the Apollo Board II's digital platform and training services. New features, courses, and workouts are released monthly.
Currently, the Apollo Board II is available for retail at www.SQUATZ.com, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
