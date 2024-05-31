POGO Fellow Reports on Shipboard Training

Aditi Sharma, a PhD candidate at the National Institute of Oceanography India, was selected from more than 80 applicants for a shipboard training fellowship sponsored by the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO), WHOI, OOI, and the Nippon Foundation. She is aboard the R/V Sikuliaq for a 17-day expedition to recovery and deploy OOI’s Global Station Papa in the Gulf of Alaska. Jim Edson, Principal Investigator for OOI’s Program Management Office, is also onboard as her advisor. In addition to fantail activities, Edson and she will be working on a project to compare near surface “sea-snake” temperature with an infrared radiometer measuring the sea-surface or skin temperature. This will provide hands-on experience at sea and enhance Aditi’s research experience as she works to complete her PhD when she returns to India. Over the course of the expedition, Aditi will be sharing her experiences, which appear below:

May 29, 2024

From a Small Town to the Vast Ocean

Born in a small Indian town, my journey with the ocean began unexpectedly. Joining the National Institute of Oceanography for an internship, I immersed myself in ocean science under the guidance of Dr. Sarma. His mentorship fueled my passion, leading me to embark on a PhD journey. It was during my first cruise that the ocean’s enchantment took hold of me. As in the words of Jacques-Yves Cousteau: “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”

When the opportunity arose to participate in shipboard training in the Gulf of Alaska, I seized it eagerly. The journey from India to Boston was quite long, but the warmth of welcome from Dr. Edson and his family made every mile worth it. Exploring the operational side of oceanography at Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution alongside Dr. Edson and Dr. Carol Anne Clayson was fascinating. And as we journeyed from Boston to Anchorage, Alaska’s landscapes left me awestruck.

Now, aboard the RV Sikuliaq, our mission begins. Setting up the thermistor to start collecting sea surface temperature, we are navigating toward our deployment site. I still pinch myself to believe I’m living my dream. Talking about dreams, the endless daylight here makes sleep tricky, but the sight of the Alaskan mountains and the ocean under the midnight sun is worth watching. I am excited to enjoy this voyage while gaining invaluable knowledge from the experts in the field.