Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Civic Leadership Awards
RHODE ISLAND, May 31 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore honored the more than 80 high school students selected as 2024 Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award winners at a State House ceremony on Friday, May 10, 2024.
The Civic Leadership Award honors students who have excelled in areas such as public service, leadership, and academic achievement.
Winners were presented with a citation and had the opportunity to take a photo with Secretary Amore.
"The Civic Leadership Awards are a great opportunity to recognize the hard work and talents of some of Rhode Island's most civically engaged students," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Congratulations to this year's winners. I wish you much success in your academic and professional pursuits, and I encourage you to continue to prioritize civic and community engagement in your futures."
The 2024 winners are:
A-venture Academy James Hallock
360 High School Julisa Smith Michael Pujols Cleto
Barrington High School Scarlett Biancuzzo Cole Kepner
Beacon Charter High School for the Arts Jocelyn Doura Liam Frechette
Bishop Hendricken High School Benjamin Warr Patrick Cavanagh
Blackstone Academy Charter School Brianna Gonzalez Soriano Faith Grijalva
Burrillville High School Joshua Cookson Dylan Franklin
Central Falls Senior High School Vanessa Monterroza Johan Medina
Coventry High School Hannah Jackson Ethan Maccarone
Cranston High School East Lily Tillinghast Danny Song
Cranston High School West Isabella Perrotta Jack Fontaine
Cumberland High School Grace Lambert Rose Tuomisto
East Greenwich High School Mary Murphy Jayci Tickner
East Providence High School Margaret Robinson Ty Messier
Highlander Charter School Karen Monsalve Perez Oliver Kuyon
Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts Jaelyn Batiz William Derby
Lincoln High School Lila Swartz Maimuna Bayo
Lincoln School Sofie DeForbes
Mount Saint Charles Academy Jacob Mongeon Jay Tenreiro
Mt. Hope High School Eliza White Lucienne O'Brien
NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy Justin Reeves Owen Tourgee
North Providence High School Mia Dieffenbach Isabella Giammarco
North Smithfield High School Grace Aleksiewicz Kaiden Kobani
Paul Cuffee Upper School Melannie Nicole Marin Flores Darius Lenus
Pilgrim High School Keaney Bayha Alexandra Howlett
Rocky Hill Country Day School Elina Sun Jillian Pogacar
Rogers High School Adriyonna Lockhart Alexander Toribio
Saint Raphael Academy Gabriell Leon Alexandre Ramos
School One Elizabeth Golaski Ava Pollard
Scituate High School Ava Pilderian Austin Simas
Smithfield High School Sophia Nardolillo Addison Lowe
St. Andrew's School Tayla Beaulieu Frank Fede
St. Patrick Academy Jacey Nolasco-Bello Francisco Damoura
The Greene School Khadijah Hilmy Christopher Laurent
The Metropolitan Regional Career & Technical Center Kingston Carvalho Hafsat Yahaya
The Prout School Shannon Furlong Kaden Osenkowski
Tiverton High School Ava Milukas Salvatore Ross
Toll Gate High School Joshua Maynard John Maynard
Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Samantha Milligan Jayden Rivera
Warwick Area Career and Technical Center John Ricci
Westerly High School Makenzie Gabriele Dylan Tallardy
West Warwick Senior High School Grace Black Christian Briggs
William E. Tolman High School Moriah Stefanik Hailey Lopes
###