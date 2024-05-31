June Proclaimed as Parks and Recreation Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has partnered with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) to proclaim June as Parks and Recreation Month, in recognition of the important contributions that community park spaces and recreation professionals make to our province.

The theme for this year is "Connect on Common Ground," celebrating the inclusiveness and diversity of our province's parks and outdoor recreation spaces.

"With summer on the horizon, people are heading out to enjoy the many wonderful outdoor recreation areas and parks that Saskatchewan has to offer," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Recreation helps strengthen volunteer networks, builds pride in our communities and fosters community development across the province. That is why our government is proud to continue supporting the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association and recognize their important work which contributes to our great quality of life."

The SPRA is inviting everyone to celebrate with their families and friends in parks and recreation spaces. The SPRA provides leadership, support and services that contribute to recreations' impact for Saskatchewan residents.

"Saskatchewan's parks and outdoor recreation environments are as diverse as the people who benefit from them," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. "This June, we encourage everyone to enjoy the outdoors and connect on common ground. Everyone belongs in parks and recreation."

The Sask Lotteries-funded parks and recreation delivery system provides thousands of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. This includes the Regional Park Pass Lending Program, which grants free access to Saskatchewan's regional parks through a partnership between the Saskatchewan Library Association and the SPRA.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Sask Lotteries, who utilize lottery proceeds to support over 12,000 sport, culture and recreation programs, services and initiatives throughout the province each year.

To learn more about Parks and Recreation Month or the Regional Park Pass Lending Program, visit www.spra.sk.ca.

-30-

