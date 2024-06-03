Ecommerce Business Donates 28,000 Tents to The Salvation Army, Spreading Hope Across 15 States
Fulfillment.com has stepped up to remind us that kindness and generosity still thrive.
We knew they would put the tents to good use, and we’re thrilled to see them go to such a worthy cause.”SAVANNAH, GA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable act of generosity, the Savannah-founded ecommerce company Fulfillment.com has donated over 28,000 tents to The Salvation Army, benefiting thousands of individuals in need of private spaces across 15 states. This donation, valued at over $4 million, stems from a client who went out of business, leaving truckloads of tents.
“We are very delighted that The Salvation Army was willing to work with us,” said a spokesperson from Fulfillment.com.
“We knew they would put the tents to good use, and we’re thrilled to see them go to such a worthy cause.”
The Salvation Army plans to distribute the tents to kids in their summer day camp programs, ensuring that every tent will be put to valuable use. “These tents will provide a sense of security and dignity to those living in blended families who may not have enough bed space in their homes,” added the spokesperson.
This massive donation was made possible thanks to the hard work of Jamie Gornik and his team in Salt Lake City, who stored and loaded the tents onto eight trailers for transport to Salvation Army warehouses across the US. Yesterday, Major Jason Smith from The Salvation Army in Savannah presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Fulfillment.com, recognizing their significant contribution to the community.
