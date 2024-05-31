H.R. 7980, End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act of 2024

H.R. 7980 would amend the Internal Revenue Code to tighten eligibility requirements for the new clean-vehicle tax credit. The bill would specify that the credit could not be claimed for vehicles powered by a battery containing components or materials that have been extracted, processed, recycled, manufactured, or assembled by a prohibited foreign entity or designed, manufactured, or produced under contract with such an entity. H.R. 7980 would define prohibited foreign entity as a foreign entity of concern or one with ties to North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran.