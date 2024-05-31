Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,659 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7980, End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act of 2024

H.R. 7980 would amend the Internal Revenue Code to tighten eligibility requirements for the new clean-vehicle tax credit. The bill would specify that the credit could not be claimed for vehicles powered by a battery containing components or materials that have been extracted, processed, recycled, manufactured, or assembled by a prohibited foreign entity or designed, manufactured, or produced under contract with such an entity. H.R. 7980 would define prohibited foreign entity as a foreign entity of concern or one with ties to North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran. 

You just read:

H.R. 7980, End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more