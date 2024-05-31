Governor Abbott Adds Five Counties To State Disaster Declaration

TEXAS, May 31 - May 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces FEMA Approval To Add Three More Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he added five counties to the state’s disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by recent severe weather. The counties added today include Dallas, Fannin, Hockley, Lynn, and Rockwall. Additional counties may be added at a later date as damage assessments are completed.

"Texas is adding five counties to the state’s disaster declaration to ensure Texans have all the assistance and resources they need to rebuild and recover," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage every Texan who sustained damage to their home or business to report it using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT damage survey. This tool will help determine if counties are eligible for additional financial assistance. I thank all of the emergency response personnel and first responders who are working tirelessly to help their fellow Texans move forward from these devastating storms."

Additionally, the Governor announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a request from the State of Texas to add three more counties impacted by severe weather to the Presidential Disaster Declaration. FEMA has added Bell, Henderson, and Tyler counties to become eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker and Waller. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance remains under FEMA’s review for Austin, Coryell, Dallas, Ellis, Falls, Hockley, Kaufman, Leon, Navarro, and Smith counties. Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s request as additional damage assessments are completed in affected communities.

State emergency response and recovery resources remain engaged in support of local officials in communities impacted by severe storms and flooding that began on April 26.

Texans who experienced property damage are urged to report their damages utilizing the online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will help officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services. Additionally, once those damages are reported to the state, officials can work to determine whether they meet the federally-set thresholds for federal disaster assistance.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including:

Readying state emergency response resources on April 25 ahead of wildfire and severe weather threats.

Issuing a disaster declaration on April 30 for counties affected by recent storms and deploying additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flooding. The Governor first amended his disaster declaration on May 2, updated it further on May 7, amended it again on May 15, added additional counties on May 20, made additional updates on May 26, and added five counties today.

Increasing the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to help support local officials with requests for state assistance.

Holding a briefing on May 6 with local and state officials from impacted areas and providing an update on the state’s robust response efforts in support of local communities.

Requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration on May 15 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.

Securing partial approval of a Presidential Disaster Declaration on May 17 for areas of the state affected by severe weather.

Requesting additional counties be added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration on May 19 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.

Providing an update on the state’s response and recovery efforts in impacted communities.