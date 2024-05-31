Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests and Felony Charges Against Four Suspects in an Organized Retail Crime Ring that Targeted High-End Jewelry Stores

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced arrests and charges against four people allegedly involved in organized retail theft, robbery, burglary, and grand theft carried out at jewelry stores throughout California. From April 4, 2023, until May 8, 2024, there were robberies, burglaries, and thefts in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Kern Counties that resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses to the stores. This case was investigated by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) who collaborated with San Diego Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Escondido Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, National City Police Department, Chula Vista Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. DOJ filed multiple felony charges, including organized retail theft, robbery, burglary, and grand theft against the suspects.

"Organized retail crime has been plaguing our state for far too long,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “It harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk. I thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case. The California Department of Justice and its partners will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses, and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes."

"The Carlsbad Police Department would like to thank our regional law enforcement partners, Loss Prevention officers and the Department of Justice for their partnership and collaboration on this case," said Lieutenant Shaun Lawton. "Organized retail crime has a profound impact on our community and the broader region. Retailers in Carlsbad and surrounding areas have suffered significant losses due to ORC activities. These crimes not only affect the financial health of local businesses but also result in increased prices for consumers and reduced tax revenues that support public services."

“The Organized Theft Groups profiting from these crimes have grown larger, become more violent and continue to have an adverse and destructive effect on society,” said Christopher Davis, acting special agent in charge for HSI San Diego. “These criminals hurt our communities by impacting local businesses and our general sense of safety. As exemplified in this investigation, HSI San Diego and HSI Los Angeles worked together in partnership with our state and local law enforcement agencies to fight organized retail crime. HSI will continue to dedicate resources to protect our economy and overall national security as these organizations continually attempt to operate with limited fear of criminal penalties.”

“This investigation highlights the importance and effectiveness of collaboration amongst law enforcement agencies," said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry. "It’s with these cooperative efforts that we demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding our communities. Effective policing is not limited or bound by jurisdiction when such brave men and women of law enforcement work together to serve their communities. The Bakersfield Police Department remains dedicated to partnering with our community and other agencies to protect the lives and property of the people we serve.”

The suspects allegedly conducted smash-and-grab style thefts by running into shopping mall stores and grabbing high-dollar jewelry before running out. The suspects also allegedly burglarized stores after hours. The merchandise that was stolen was worth approximately $1,542,706.

California and states across the country have seen a pattern of organized retail crime. According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime. Attorney General Bonta has made this issue a top priority and asks the public to submit complaints and tips at oag.ca.gov/retailcrime.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.