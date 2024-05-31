MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 20, 2024, to Monday, May 27, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 20, 2024, through Monday, May 27, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 20, 2024

An Apex Micro-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-075-559

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-075-646

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Tessie Denise Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-075-717

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-075-760

A Crosman PSM-45 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-075-776

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7300 block of Blair Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-075-955

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-076-144

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-076-270

A 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-076-400

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Daquan Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-076-569

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-076-610

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-076-620

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-076-691

A Mossberg MC1-SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 48th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nicholas Raymond Bailey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-077-113

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-077-273

Thursday, May 23, 2024

A Glock 32 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jamal Keon Davis-Hughes, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-077-299

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 11th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Edwards Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-077-366

An FIE Titan .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-077-459

A Remington Arms 511 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-077-552

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 64-year-old Terence Simpson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-077-721

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Michael Barry Gunter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Taking Property without Right, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-077-779

Friday, May 24, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Lamontee Fowler, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-077-988

An Astra Ultra 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-078-054

A Taurus TCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Humble, TX, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 24-078-230

A Taurus PT-247 Pro DS 9mm was recovered in the 300 block of Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Antonio Devonte Nelson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-078-276

A Sig Sauer P-229 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Paul Mondrell Scott, of Northwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Raymond Everett Marshall, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-078-286

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Travis Nelson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 24-078-390

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-078-419

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Mondre Duvall, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-078-428

Saturday, May 25, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Bowen Road & Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kairee Streater-Davis, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and No Permit. CCN: 24-078-460

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-078-500

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Husam Alghaban, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-078-505

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Mark Quarles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-078-623

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Alden Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-078-684

A CDM .22 caliber revolver, a Charter Arms .25 caliber revolver, and a Western Field M-854 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-078-688

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Palmer Alley, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Andrew Ervin, of Wellington, DE, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-078-778

A Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-078-792

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-078-902

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Kieth Bernard Bryant, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-078-933

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of I-295 Northbound & Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-078-993

A Taurus P-95DC 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-079-006

Sunday, May 26, 2024

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-079-118

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Lamar Maurice Stephens, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Theft First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Fleeing Law Enforcement Officer, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-079-135

A Smith & Wesson M&P-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 21st Street & Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Donte Francis Scott, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-079-140

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tyresa Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-079-264

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-079-316

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Trayonte McCrea, of Bel Alton, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 24-079-390

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-079-416

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, an FMK 9mm caliber handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-079-423

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-079-434

Monday, May 27, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Delonta Trevon Norwood, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-079-845

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun, and a .226 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle were recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-080-075

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

