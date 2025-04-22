Submit Release
MPD Arrest Special Police Officer for Assault at Grocery Store

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a special police officer for assaulting a fellow employee with a gun at a grocery store in Northwest.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the suspect and the victim were both working at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute when the suspect brandished his issued firearm and pointed it at the victim. The victim walked away. During the remainder of their shift, the suspect assaulted the victim multiple times by making unwanted contact. The victim was not injured in the assaults and later reported the offense to the police.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, as a result of the detectives investigation, 49-year-old Raeford Bush, of Southeast, was charged with Simple Assault and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

