MPD Investigating 2022 Shooting as a Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the 2022 shooting of a man in Southeast as a homicide after he succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, members of the Seventh District responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On February 7, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Cesar Barrera of Southeast, D.C.

The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. As a result, on May 22, 2024, the DC OCME determined that the cause of death was complications of gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 22065374

###

