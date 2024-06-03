Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Verizon Jaunt XR Patent Portfolio
A foundational portfolio such as this is rarely offered for sale. We suspect the patents will become a cornerstone of the acquirer’s XR patent portfolio.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC has announced its exclusive representation to sell the Verizon Jaunt XR portfolio of patents related to extended reality (XR) and spatial computing technologies.
The Verizon Jaunt XR portfolio is comprised of 160 US patents in 79 families and includes essential and foundational patents for state-of-the-art AR/VR. Much of the portfolio is agnostic in how XR is consumed, being equally applicable to headsets, websites and 2D screens. The portfolio features innovations in real-world lighting, cloud rendering, placing speech in 3D, and 360 panoramas. The claimed XR user experience techniques include realistic avatars, gaze activated UI, and captioning. The portfolio also covers commercialization in XR applications including branding in 3D spaces, targeted advertising and enhancing live broadcasts.
The Verizon Jaunt XR portfolio offers a pivotal opportunity to acquire foundational AR/VR patents from early spatial computing innovators. A portion of the portfolio originated from Jaunt, which was founded in 2013 and was a very early pioneer in the AR/VR/XR space. Before its acquisition by Verizon in 2019, the company had raised $100M in funding rounds led by prominent investors like Disney, Google Ventures, and British Sky Broadcasting. A large portion of the portfolio was also created and developed by Verizon, whose deep engineering knowledge focused on developing volumetric and AR application solutions.
Patents in the Verizon Jaunt XR portfolio provide broad XR Content Creation coverage, including 8 patents applicable to XR headsets and to image and video processing solutions. Core VR UX patents in the portfolio include 4 patents that are essential to smart glasses, XR headsets and collaboration software. Other portions of the portfolio cover XR Commercialization technologies that include 7 key patents related to branding in 3D spaces, targeted advertising in AR/VR environments and the enhancing of live XR events. The portfolio contains essential patent coverage for a myriad of XR technologies: gaze-activated UI, realistic avatars, spatial audio, realistic lighting of virtual objects, object branding in an XR application, cloud-based rendering, live captioning, foveated rendering and streaming live events both into and from an XR environment.
This portfolio presents a rare opportunity to acquire foundational technology that is widely relevant to current and future AR/VR products and services. The patented technologies in the Verizon Jaunt XR portfolio are being implemented in popular cloud-based content rendering services, extended reality headsets, and mobile devices. “A foundational portfolio such as this is rarely offered for sale,” said Vitek’s CEO Dan Buri. “We suspect the patents will become a cornerstone of the acquirer’s XR patent portfolio.”
A bid deadline for interested parties has been set for late Summer 2024. Vitek encourages potential acquirers to act quickly. To receive detailed information on this offering and the specific patented technologies included, please contact Alex Avstreykh aavstreykh@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over eight decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
