SOBA New Jersey: Comprehensive Recovery Through Nutrition & Wellness

Soba New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Detox Soba New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Detox Building Soba New Jersey Interior

SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to announce the integration of holistic health care into our comprehensive recovery programs.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to announce the integration of holistic health care into our comprehensive recovery programs. Recognizing the critical role that nutrition plays in the healing process, our facility offers gourmet meals prepared by our in-house Executive Chef, Henry Fiorillo, ensuring that clients receive top-notch culinary care alongside their treatment.

Healing Your Mind, Body & Spirit

At SOBA New Jersey, we believe that the path to recovery from substance abuse extends beyond traditional therapy and medical care. Our approach includes a strong emphasis on nutrition and overall wellness, which are vital to restoring physical health, improving mental well-being, and building resilience against addiction. By incorporating balanced, nutritious meals into our treatment plans, we provide our clients with the tools to cultivate a healthier, more vibrant life.

Meet Chef Fiorillo

With over 30 years of culinary experience, Chef Henry Fiorillo brings a wealth of expertise to SOBA New Jersey. His impressive resume includes executive roles at renowned establishments such as Carmine’s and Urban Farmer Steakhouse. Chef Fiorillo’s versatile skills span from sushi to barbecue, allowing him to prepare restaurant-quality cuisine that satisfies and delights our detox and residential clients. By offering a variety of flavors and changing the menu daily, Chef Fiorillo ensures that there is always something new and exciting to enjoy.

Importance of Nutrition in Treatment

The integration of nutrition into our recovery programs is not just about providing meals; it’s about fostering a holistic environment where clients can heal fully. Proper nutrition helps to:

Restore physical health

Enhance mental clarity and emotional stability

Support the body’s detoxification processes

Increase energy levels and overall well-being

About SOBA New Jersey

Established in 2014, SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is a premier addiction treatment center located in New Brunswick, NJ. We offer a wide range of treatment options, including drug and alcohol detox, residential rehab, inpatient and outpatient rehab, and sober living services. Our goal is to help individuals manage withdrawal symptoms, initiate recovery, and address any co-occurring mental health disorders.

Services Offered:

Drug and Alcohol Detox

Residential Drug Rehab Treatment

Inpatient & Outpatient Rehab

Sober Living Services

Telehealth Treatment Services

At SOBA New Jersey, we treat addictions to various substances, including drugs, alcohol, pills, opioids, heroin, and cocaine. We are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, ensuring that every client receives the support they need to achieve lasting recovery.

For More Information:

To learn more about our services or to seek help, please visit our website at SOBA New Jersey or contact us directly at (732) 631-8495. Our compassionate staff is available 24/7 to provide assistance and support.