FISCAL NOTES: Adding Up the Costs of Disaster

TEXAS, May 31 - Photo Courtesy Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service DISASTER DECLARATION The Smokehouse Creek Fire was the largest wildfire in Texas history. As recovery begins, we look at the losses suffered by the businesses, industries, ranchers and families who call the region home. The Comptroller's office administers tax-related disaster relief and offers resources for stakeholders. GOOD GOVERNMENT Six Stars Over Texas We've added a new category to our program that rewards accountability and transparency from cities, counties, school districts and other public entities. HISTORIC SCOPE Strengthening the Coast A momentous undertaking is underway to shore up the Texas coastline and protect people, infrastructure and industries from future storms. Kudos to the Collaborators: An effort the size of the Coastal Texas Project requires input from different entities, making each step noteworthy. This month, the Galveston Bay Surge Protection Coastal Storm Risk Management Project was ranked first for flood mitigation projects in the Texas Water Development Board’s draft of the State Flood Plan. ONE-QUESTION QUIZ Why are college savings plans called “529 plans”? FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR Plan Now for College This week's National 529 Day showcases Texas' prepaid tuition and savings plans, and the Comptroller shares his top tip for getting started. As a public service to Texas, Fiscal Notes is not copyrighted. You are welcome to republish content in newsletters, publications and other communications channels.

