Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,660 in the last 365 days.

FISCAL NOTES: Adding Up the Costs of Disaster

TEXAS, May 31 - Photo Courtesy Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

DISASTER DECLARATION

The Smokehouse Creek Fire was the largest wildfire in Texas history. As recovery begins, we look at the losses suffered by the businesses, industries, ranchers and families who call the region home. The Comptroller's office administers tax-related disaster relief and offers resources for stakeholders. 

GOOD GOVERNMENT

Six Stars Over Texas

We've added a new category to our program that rewards accountability and transparency from cities, counties, school districts and other public entities.

HISTORIC SCOPE

Strengthening the Coast

A momentous undertaking is underway to shore up the Texas coastline and protect people, infrastructure and industries from future storms. 

Kudos to the Collaborators: An effort the size of the Coastal Texas Project requires input from different entities, making each step noteworthy. This month, the Galveston Bay Surge Protection Coastal Storm Risk Management Project was ranked first for flood mitigation projects in the Texas Water Development Board’s draft of the State Flood Plan.

ONE-QUESTION QUIZ

Why are college savings plans called “529 plans”?

FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR

Plan Now for College

This week's National 529 Day showcases Texas' prepaid tuition and savings plans, and the Comptroller shares his top tip for getting started.

As a public service to Texas, Fiscal Notes is not copyrighted. You are welcome to republish content in newsletters, publications and other communications channels.
Was this email forwarded to you? Subscribe.

Have feedback or an idea for a future piece?

You just read:

FISCAL NOTES: Adding Up the Costs of Disaster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more