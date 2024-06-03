Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research: Pioneering Comprehensive Addiction Recovery on Long Island

Utilizing advanced, evidence-based practices, Wellbridge offers a full continuum of care designed to support patients through every stage of their journey.

LONG ISLAND, NY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research, a leading addiction treatment center on Long Island, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Utilizing advanced, evidence-based practices, Wellbridge offers a full continuum of care designed to support patients through every stage of their recovery journey.

Medical Stabilization: The First Step to Recovery

Withdrawal from substances can be a challenging and debilitating process. At Wellbridge, our medical stabilization program employs proven, evidence-based interventions, including medication management, to alleviate the physical symptoms of detoxification. Early introduction of psychotherapies and family involvement helps foster coping and relapse-prevention skills, laying the groundwork for a successful recovery.

Inpatient Rehabilitation: Building on Stabilization

Stabilization is just the beginning of the recovery journey. Wellbridge’s inpatient rehabilitation program provides a supportive environment where patients can continue their treatment and build on the progress they have made. Continued medical management, along with individual and group therapy, ensures a comprehensive approach to getting well. Family involvement is encouraged and integrated into our residential program when appropriate.

Aftercare Planning: Preparing for a New Beginning

Planning for aftercare begins immediately, ensuring a smooth transition once patients are ready to leave Wellbridge. Our team collaborates with patients, their loved ones, healthcare providers, and other necessary contacts to establish a supportive network for maintaining recovery. Our alumni program, which meets online regularly, offers extended access to a sober support network, providing ongoing empowerment and encouragement.

About Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research

Founded on June 4, 2020, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is committed to providing patient-centered addiction treatment delivered with respect. As a trusted resource, Wellbridge helps patients find their recovery path through advanced, evidence-based treatments. Each patient receives a personalized care plan that includes clinical and supportive therapies, medical and mental health care, and medication management tailored to their specific needs.

At Wellbridge, we believe in a holistic approach to recovery, ensuring that patients receive optimal treatment at the right time to maximize their opportunity for lasting recovery. Our specialized teams are dedicated to helping individuals start their recovery journey with respect, compassion, and expertise.

