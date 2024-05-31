EU sanctions target individuals from Iran and North Korea for support to Russian war on Ukraine

The Council of the European Union today adopted restrictive measures against six individuals and three entities from Iran – including the Iranian Defence Minister – for their role in the transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as to armed groups undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

In a separate decision, the EU also sanctioned a further six individuals and three entities from North Korea in view of sanctions evasion activities carried out by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) that could generate funds for its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and in view of the military support given by the DPRK to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

A joint statement issued today by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the High Representative of the European Union, and the Secretary of State of the United States of America said the sanctions “represent a coordinated effort to hold the DPRK and Russia to account and to impose costs on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia for use in attacking Ukraine”.

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited.

Find out more

Press release on Iran

Press release on North Korea

Joint statement on DPRK-Russia