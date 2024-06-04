Global Retailer Enhances Data Analytics Capabilities with a Cloudian AI Data Lake on HPE GreenLake

Cloudian AI-ready data lake software supports Splunk data analytics infrastructure

The HPE GreenLake service will allow the retailer to easily scale their Cloudian AI data lake to keep pace with the needs of their business.” — Matt Banks, WW Hybrid Cloud Sales Lead at HPE

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, today announced that one of the world’s most recognized global retailers has deployed Cloudian's AI-ready data lake software in support of their Splunk data analytics infrastructure. The complete solution runs on HPE GreenLake's innovative service model.

The Cloudian AI data lake deployment spans three data centers at the 200,000+ employee firm. This highly-scalable platform is designed to handle multi-petabyte storage, reflecting the retailer’s large-scale data management requirements. A fully on-premises solution, the Cloudian AI data lake ensures data sovereignty, a critical consideration for compliance with global data protection standards. Compared with traditional enterprise storage solutions, the firm’s adoption of Cloudian software has resulted in over 50% cost savings.

"This high-profile deployment with a prominent retailer again affirms the strategic relationship between Cloudian and HPE GreenLake, offering an agile platform for innovation in AI and data analytics,” said Eric Craig, Sr. Director of Sales at Cloudian. “Our combined solution leverages Cloudian's AI data lake to deliver scalable, cost-effective data management for Splunk workloads. We are committed to empowering our joint customers with secure, AI-ready data management solutions."

“The HPE GreenLake service will allow the retailer to easily scale their Cloudian AI data lake to keep pace with the needs of their business,” said Matt Banks, WW Hybrid Cloud Sales Lead at HPE. “With HPE GreenLake, the customer gains a cloud experience with full control and visibility of their platform usage, consumption and cost, whilst retaining data sovereignty with physical on-site presence, thus merging the benefits of both paradigms”.

Cloudian's secure AI data lake solution offers limitless on-premises media capacity that can be situated anywhere, plus hybrid cloud integration that facilitates policy-driven data management across both cloud and on-premises platforms. Cloudian’s full S3 API compatibility simplifies the process of migrating workflows between cloud and on-premises environments. This allows users to leverage existing S3 API-based AI tools and applications while refining their infrastructure strategy to enhance security, sovereignty, and cost efficiency.

Visit Cloudian at the HPE Discover Showcase, Booth 2640, June 17-20, 2024, in Las Vegas.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scalability, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s AI-ready data lake lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.