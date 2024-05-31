A Gift Given, A Gift Taken": Juliet Barriffe's New Poetry Collection Celebrates Love, Nature, and Faith

Jamaican-born author Juliet Barriffe invites readers on a journey of love, nature, and faith in her latest book, "A Gift Given, A Gift Taken"

UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juliet Barriffe , an inspiring voice from the heart of Jamaica, proudly announces the release of her latest book, " A Gift Given, A Gift Taken: Collection of Poems ~ Plus. " This captivating collection, wrapped in the symbolism of peacock feathers, promises to be a treasure trove of poetic beauty and profound stories.Juliet Barriffe's "A Gift Given, A Gift Taken" is a unique blend of poetry and prose, presented in a cover as intriguing as its content. Inspired by a dream featuring a peacock, Barriffe envisioned a cover adorned with peacock feathers, symbolizing beauty, mystery, and transformation. This meticulously designed cover sets the stage for the rich and evocative verses inside.The poems and stories in this collection explore themes of nature, love, struggles, beauty, friendship, and sisterhood, offering readers a deep and contemplative experience. Each piece is crafted to stimulate the mind and touch the soul, inviting readers to discover the divine presence in every line.Juliet S. Barriffe was born on Christmas Day on the island of Jamaica. She is the eldest of four siblings and a devoted mother to two beautiful daughters, whom she considers her greatest achievements. A certified caregiver and a dedicated member of her church's local mission team, Barriffe draws strength and inspiration from her faith and her role as a servant of God. Her journey as an author began with her first book, " My Moon, My Light ," and continues with this new collection, showcasing her gift of painting vivid pictures with words.Website: Juliet S. Barriffe BooksJuliet Barriffe’s inspiration for "A Gift Given, A Gift Taken" stems from her profound appreciation for the gift of writing, which she believes is a divine blessing. Her desire to create word-pictures that resonate with readers about various facets of life, such as nature, love, and human connections, is the driving force behind this collection. Through her writing, she aims to evoke emotions and reflections, encouraging readers to find beauty and love in every aspect of their lives.The core message of "A Gift Given, A Gift Taken" is the omnipresence of God. Barriffe believes that even when God's name is not explicitly mentioned, His presence can be felt throughout the book. This collection is a testament to the idea that with God, all things are possible, and love is at the heart of everything.Join Juliet Barriffe on a poetic journey that celebrates the divine gift of writing and the beauty of life. "A Gift Given, A Gift Taken" is now available for readers who seek inspiration and a deeper connection with the world around them.

