Atma Global CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung Joins Fast Company’s Exclusive Impact Council
I am honored to have been invited by Fast Company to join this impressive consortium of innovative, forward-thinking leaders.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Atma Global, Sanjyot P. Dunung, has been invited to become a member of Fast Company’s exclusive Impact Council - a body of the most inventive founders, energetic CEOs, designers and artists, and visionaries - coming together to share knowledge, ideas, and perspectives on business, society, innovation, and design.
Fast Company amplifies members’ impact by publishing their thought-leadership and tapping their expertise to inform the publication’s coverage of innovation across the business world. Members meet several times a year for invitation-only live events, roundtable discussions, and virtual sessions on some of the most promising opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time.
Sanjyot is renowned worldwide for her expertise in the multifaceted intersection of business, global affairs, culture, technology, and education, with a focus on the impact of cultures on organizations, individuals, and societies. Leveraging her proficient knowledge as a social scientist with a practitioner-academic mindset, she delivers consultative mentoring and problem-solving solutions to prominent senior officials, industry leaders, and boards.
As a serial entrepreneur, Sanjyot is a passionate mentor for aspiring business innovators around the world. She has authored seventeen international business books and textbooks, and speaks frequently at conferences addressing international business, global cultures and entrepreneurship. Sanjyot has received several awards and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Truman Center for National Policy, the Board of Trustees of the National Small Business Association, the Board of Directors of the American Leadership Project, and the Advisory Board of the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Her firm Atma Global integrates an understanding of business and social-sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government, and society. The company was recently recognized on Fast Company’s prestigious Most Innovative Companies list, for developing an award-winning ‘Netflix-style’ digital service, Atma Insights, used by the global Fortune 500, higher education, and government entities to access proprietary, engaging, and essential learning videos on culture, country, business, and global topics.
“I am honored to have been invited by Fast Company to join this impressive consortium of innovative, forward-thinking leaders,” said Dunung. “With Atma being at the forefront of developing award-winning, proprietary learning solutions focusing on international business, culture, and global affairs, I welcome the opportunity to exchange ideas and collaborate with fellow Impact Council colleagues to contemplate the geopolitical issues affecting innovation today as well as the broader challenges facing businesses of all sizes on a global scale.”
“The Impact Council represents the ideal version of Fast Company’s readers,” says editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “These are some of the more creative, mission-driven people in business, with some of the most original ideas about how to solve big problems and build the future. It is our great pleasure and privilege to bring this community together.”
Fast Company hosts its third annual meeting of the Impact Council today in New York City. The event features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a cocktail reception. The annual meeting will convene members of the Impact Council to share knowledge and discuss this year’s theme, “The intersection of AI and Social Impact.”
About Atma Global
Recognized on Fast Company’s prestigious Most Innovative Companies list, Atma Global develops global learning content and advisory solutions for the corporate, education, government, and travel markets. The firm integrates an understanding of business and social-sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government, and society. Atma's award-winning ‘Netflix-style’ digital service, Atma Insights, is used by the Global Fortune 500, higher education, and government industries to access proprietary, engaging, and essential learning videos on culture, country, business, and global topics. Organizations also utilize the firm’s customized Atma Learning solutions (eLearning and instructor-led training) as well as Atma Advisory services to better assess culture’s impact on the overall effectiveness of their global operational initiatives. More than three million professionals have used Atma’s global learning solutions. For more information, visit www.atmaglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
