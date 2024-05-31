Home News New issue of the International Hydrographic Review

The latest issue of the International Hydrographic Review has been published.

Knowledge of our seas and oceans can help to make informed decisions and is key to protecting and sustainably using them. However, to efficiently fill gaps in ocean data we need different perspectives from different disciplines and different stakeholders.

This first issue of volume 30 covers some of these different perspectives and includes articles on:

oceanography with the exploration of deep-sea biodiversity;

geodesy with the presentation of a novel cargo ship-based GNSS network analysing sea surface heights for tsunami detection;

geology with AI-based boulder detection in sonar data;

and of course hydrography with contributions on crowdsourcing water depth data.

This issue also showcases a new format with the publication of selected papers from HYDRO, the annual hydrographic conference of the International Federation of Hydrographic Societies (IFHS)

If you would like to learn more about these topics, the individual articles can be accessed at https://ihr.iho.int/issues/volume-30-1/

The full issue can be downloaded here: https://ihr.iho.int/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/IHR-30-1.pdf

If you are interested in contributing to the IHR, an international scientific journal that publishes open access peer-reviewed papers on all aspects of hydrography and related topics, please click on https://ihr.iho.int/submit-an-article/

Last modified: 31/05/2024 - 16:18