Old becomes new

Old data are yielding new discoveries about Venus’ volcanism. Analysis of radar data from NASA’s Magellan orbiter has found evidence of the formation of new rock on the Venusian surface, likely from lava flows from two volcanoes, suggesting that these volcanoes erupted while the spacecraft orbited the planet in the 1990s. This adds to the evidence that Venus is more volcanically active today than previously believed. Pictured: A view of Venus’ surface based on radar data shows the volcano Sif Mons, which is exhibiting signs of ongoing activity. Image credit: NASA/JPL.

ESA’s Solar Orbiter has traced solar wind to its source. The spacecraft recently connected measurements of the solar wind around it to source regions seen in high-resolution images of the Sun’s surface at a close distance. This allows scientists to better understand the origins of solar wind on the Sun, improving the ability to predict phenomena like solar storms.

Meet the nearest temperate Earth-sized planet ever discovered. Gliese 12 b is a planet similar in size to Earth, located just 40 light-years away. It was discovered using the TESS space telescope and confirmed with follow-up observations from other space and ground-based observatories. Gliese 12 b is a great candidate for follow-up observations by JWST, which could help determine whether Earth-like planets orbiting cool stars can retain their atmospheres.

The National Space Society mourns the passing of Anita Gale. The National Space Society’s CEO and longtime board member Anita Gale transformed the organization over the course of her 33 years of involvement, including the opening of a new headquarters office at the Kennedy Space Center and garnering a $1 million grant from Blue Origin’s Club for the Future.