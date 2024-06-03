Ocean Recovery: Comprehensive Medication-Assisted Mental Health Treatment in Orange County

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Luxury Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Eating Disorder Treatment Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Addiction Treatment Program Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Women's Addiction Treatment Program

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab, a premier addiction & eating disorder treatment center in Newport Beach, is proud to offer comprehensive mental health treatment.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab, a premier addiction and eating disorder treatment center located in the beautiful oceanside city of Newport Beach, California, is proud to offer a comprehensive, holistic approach to medication-assisted mental health treatment. Our luxury amenities and premier programs are designed to help clients achieve long-term recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as eating disorders.

Medication-Assisted Mental Health Treatment

Substance abuse significantly alters the way the brain and body communicate, often necessitating the use of medications to help clients regain balance during and after detox. Ocean Recovery’s clinical team provides expert medical supervision to manage symptoms carefully, ensuring clients remain physically comfortable throughout the detox and rehabilitation process.

Our multidisciplinary team is adept at identifying co-occurring mental health disorders and determining the appropriate medications to alleviate symptoms. This integrative approach addresses all areas of a client’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being, giving them the best chance of healing and achieving sustained sobriety.

Holistic and Individualized Care

Ocean Recovery is dedicated to treating the whole person. We believe that addressing only the symptoms of addiction or mental health disorders is insufficient for long-term recovery. Our holistic approach encompasses personalized care plans that include therapy, counseling, nutrition, physical fitness, and mindfulness practices, all designed to support comprehensive healing.

About Ocean Recovery

Located on the stunning Orange County Pacific coastline, Ocean Recovery is an esteemed drug rehab and eating disorder treatment center offering world-class luxury amenities. Our premier program is tailored to achieve long-term recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and eating disorder conditions. Our mission is to provide high-quality, individualized care in a serene and supportive environment, empowering clients to reclaim their lives.

Our Programs and Services:

Detox Services: Safe and supervised detoxification from substances with medical oversight.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Use of medications to manage withdrawal symptoms and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Therapy and Counseling: Individual and group therapy sessions to address underlying issues and promote emotional healing.

Holistic Therapies: Incorporating nutrition, physical fitness, and mindfulness practices into the recovery process.

Luxury Amenities: Providing a comfortable and serene environment to support recovery efforts.

Business Hours: We are open 24/7 to provide continuous support to our clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at Ocean Recovery or contact us at 949-942-8495.