31 May 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – UNITAR, Africa CDC, and Empower School of Health hosted a side event at The World Health Assembly. The event, held at UNITAR Headquarters, featured a panel discussion on the challenges faced by Africa in workforce development for health products manufacturing, and the importance of addressing these issues while proposing solutions.

The event was opened by Mr Alex Mejia, the Director of the Division for People and Social Inclusion at UNITAR. He emphasized the need for capacity-building efforts and the importance of adapting education to meet the needs of the target audience. Exemplified by UNITAR and Empower School of Health courses such as the Master in Global Health Procurement and Supply Chain Management. The online postgraduate diploma in global health procurement and supply chain management and the diploma in digital health.

Mr Alex’s Mejia opening remarks were followed by H.E. Michel Sibidé, who highlighted the need for a holistic approach to health in Africa. He stressed the creation of frameworks to ensure equity and capacity building and called for a new paradigm in addressing health issues with a more effective and adapted approach, such as blended education.

Prof. Paul Lalvani, the founder of Empower School of Health, moderated the panel discussion. He highlighted the new collaboration between Africa CDC and Empower School of Health, which aims to strengthen Africa’s health workforce, including health products manufacturing. Prof. Lalvani underscored the importance of efforts to ineffective supply, encompassing aspects such as technical assistance and digitalization.

Dr Chiluba Mwila’s remarks underscored the panellists' consensus on the importance of establishing good mechanisms for manufacturing, scaling up, and capacity building tailored to the continent’s needs.