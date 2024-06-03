New Waters Recovery: Leading the Way in Comprehensive Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in North Carolina

New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina New Waters Recovery Building New Waters Entrance

Established in 2022, New Waters Recovery & Detox offers specialized programs in a spa-like setting that prioritizes the dignity and comfort of each client.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina, a premier addiction and mental health treatment center located in Raleigh, is dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized treatment experiences for individuals seeking relief from addiction and mental health disorders. Established in 2022, New Waters Recovery offers specialized programs in a spa-like setting that prioritizes the dignity and comfort of each client.

Family Engagement

At New Waters Recovery, we believe that family engagement is a critical component of the recovery process. Our comprehensive approach involves engaging family members and loved ones in the treatment process and ongoing planning. We provide robust family support while clients are enrolled in our detox and clinical assessment programs. Additionally, we offer both online and in-person family meetings, emphasizing the importance of family education and healing. A healthy and engaged support system significantly increases the likelihood of a successful recovery.

Aftercare Planning

The commitment to client success extends beyond initial treatment. We collaborate closely with clients and their families to identify unique needs and help transition clients to the next appropriate level of care. New Waters Recovery boasts one of the most extensive continuing care programs in the area, considering each client's entire history and current needs. Whether the next step involves an inpatient treatment program, outpatient treatment program, partial hospitalization program, sober living environment, mental health treatment facility, or another arrangement, we coordinate and facilitate each step to ensure a seamless transition.

About New Waters Recovery

Located in Raleigh, NC, New Waters Recovery is a top-tier addiction and mental health treatment center offering medical detox and a comprehensive 7-day psychiatric assessment, testing, and evaluation program. Clients struggling with drug addiction or mental health disorders can enroll in one or both tracks, receiving strategic aftercare planning to transition to the next level of care.

Our Programs and Services:

Medical Detox: Safe and supervised detoxification from substances.

7-Day Psychiatric Assessment: Comprehensive evaluation and testing for mental health disorders.

Aftercare Planning: Personalized transition plans to ensure continued support and care.

Family Support: Engagement and education for family members to support the recovery process.

Business Hours: We are open 24/7 to provide continuous support to our clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at New Waters Recovery or contact us at 984-203-7955.