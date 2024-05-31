Bittele Electronics Improves its PCB Facility with Better Inventory Management and Production Capacity

Bittele Electronics Markham, ON Facility

Bittele Electronics Boosts PCB Facility Efficiency

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based PCB manufacturer specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced that it has completed the expansion and improvements of its Markham, Ontario, PCB manufacturing facility.

These improvements have improved lead times, inventory management and production capacity, while maintaining a commitment to quality and responsiveness.

“The improvements we’ve made to our Markham facility have achieved better inventory accuracy, expanded our storage capacity, and increased our production capacity with the new Soltec wave soldering machine we’ve installed,” said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “These improvements demonstrate Bittele’s commitment to offering high quality services that guarantee customer satisfaction."

The improvements of the Markham PCB facility can benefit a customer in three important ways:

• Inventory Accuracy: We can now store consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders. Upon request, we can also purchase and stock critical items in a customer’s Bill of Materials (BoM).

• Storage Capacity: By expanding the Markham facility, we are positioned to serve a customer’s needs in a prompt and accurate manner.

• Production Capacity: We have invested in a new Soltec wave soldering machine for larger-volume, through-hole assembly orders. This means we can meet a customer’s delivery deadlines more effectively.

In addition to the improvements of Bittele’s Markham facility, it has improved its online ordering process as well. By utilizing Bittele’s state-of-the-art online ordering engine, a customer can place a turnkey PCB fabrication and assembly order in less than 20 minutes while also obtaining exclusive discounts.

About Bittele Electronics

In business since 2003, and based in Toronto, Canada, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a one-stop PCB manufacturing and assembly company, offering reliable, full turn-key PCB services for prototype as well as small-volume to mid-volume production runs. The Markham facility is compliant with the ISO 9001:2015 and the ISO 13485:2016 quality standard certifications. For more information, please visit https://www.7pcb.com.