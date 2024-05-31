Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,965 in the last 365 days.

Diversity Fashion World Culture & Couture Show Shines at 2ND & PCH in Long Beach, CA

Diversity Fashion World

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant and diverse world of fashion took center stage at the iconic 2ND & PCH in Long Beach, California. The event showcased a stunning array of designs from prominent fashion designers and honored influencers who have made a significant impact in the industry.

The Fashion Designers who participated in the event brought a unique blend of creativity and cultural influences to the runway. The lineup included Kandahar Market, Woodcraft, Amber Wang, Amour Vert, Charlie Fashion Designs, KIMIE, and Noble Creations, each presenting their distinctive vision of style and couture.

In addition to the spectacular fashion displays, the event also recognized the outstanding contributions from the Influencers of the Year awardees. The prestigious award was bestowed upon 2ND & PCH, Javier Ortega, Virgelia Productions, Jagjeet Talwar, Yo It’s Jojo!, Dr. Seema Chaudhary, and Khmmunity, in recognition of their remarkable influence and achievements while promoting diversity and inclusivity.

The show was further elevated by captivating performances from a talented lineup of artists. Yo It’s Jojo!, Ashi Naren, Priya Kumar, and Didi Caneda wowed the audience with their electrifying performances, adding an extra layer of entertainment and artistry to the event.

The Diversity Fashion World Culture & Couture Show at 2ND & PCH was a resounding success, celebrating the rich tapestry of fashion, culture, and creativity that defines the industry. The event highlighted the power of diversity and inclusivity in fashion, showcasing the talent and innovation of designers, influencers, and performers from around the world.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Info@diversityfashionworld.com or visit www.diversityfashionworld.com.

Niza Oun-Nguyen
Diversity Fashion World
+1 949-432-6767
Info@diversityfashionworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Diversity Fashion World Culture & Couture Show Shines at 2ND & PCH in Long Beach, CA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more