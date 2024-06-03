Submit Release
Epiphany Wellness Nashville Addresses the Growing Crisis of Painkiller Misuse and Addiction

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities across the United States, with painkiller misuse and addiction at the forefront of this public health crisis. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, over 10 million people misused prescription opioids in 2019, and 1.6 million individuals were diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Tennessee, in particular, faces severe challenges with approximately 70,000 residents currently addicted to opioids, ranking third in the nation for prescription drug abuse.

Epiphany Wellness Nashville, a premier mental health and depression treatment center located in Hendersonville, TN, is committed to combating this epidemic by offering comprehensive treatment programs designed to support those affected by painkiller misuse and addiction. With a range of Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), Epiphany Wellness provides personalized care to individuals grappling with various mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, dual diagnosis, and co-occurring conditions.

Effects and Risks of Painkiller Abuse

Misusing painkillers can lead to significant short-term and long-term health risks, including:

Respiratory depression
Low blood pressure
Reduced memory
Painkiller tolerance (requiring increased doses)
Depression
Coma
Overdose
Death

Can You Overdose on Painkillers?

Yes, misuse of painkillers can result in potentially fatal overdoses, especially when combined with other substances. The crisis is exemplified by the staggering statistics from states like New Jersey, which reported 3,000 deaths from opioid overdose in 2018.

About Epiphany Wellness Nashville

Established in 2023, Epiphany Wellness Nashville specializes in delivering top-tier medical and psychiatric care to individuals facing mental health challenges. Our dedicated team is committed to providing empathetic and compassionate support, ensuring that no one has to battle mental health conditions alone.

Services Offered:

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)
Depression Treatment
Anxiety Treatment
Bipolar Disorder Management
Dual Diagnosis and Co-Occurring Conditions Treatment

At Epiphany Wellness Nashville, we believe in a holistic approach to mental health treatment, addressing both the psychological and physical aspects of addiction. Our goal is to empower individuals to reclaim their lives from the grips of addiction and mental health disorders.

For More Information:

To learn more about our services or to seek help, please visit our website at Epiphany Wellness Centers or contact us directly at (615) 645-2088. Our compassionate staff is available 24/7 to provide assistance and support.

