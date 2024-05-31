Police welcomes arrest of two alleged instigators - Mthatha unrest

NATJOINTS welcomes arrest of two alleged instigators - Mthatha unrest

The NATJOINTS welcomes the arrest of two alleged instigators who are believed to be behind the taxi related strike which led to all major routes into Mthatha being blocked on Monday, 27 May 2024.

While police moved in swiftly to restore law and order, they have also have been working around the clock in tracing those behind this incitement of violence. On Thursday, 30 May 2024, the pair was traced to Mthatha.

52-year-old Mthuthuzeli Sogoni

is a member of a taxi association in the OR Tambo District and he was wanted in relation to a voice note he allegedly circulated inciting violence and mobilising people not to vote.

The second accused is 47-year-old Ncebo Nkosi who was arrested after he recorded a video of himself where he allegedly called for taxi operators and owners to disrupt elections and embark on a violent protest.

The two men have already appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court this morning on charges of incitement to public violence, contravention of the cyber act and contravention of the electoral act. They are both out on R3000 bail each. Their case is remanded for the 22nd of July 2024.

The inflammatory messages shared by the pair were spread widely on various social media platforms.

The NATJOINTS has repeatedly warned social media users to refrain from posting and sharing inflammatory messages that could cause harm, mobilise communities to incite violence and engage in criminal acts.

The NATJOINTS has also been consistent in assuring communities that law enforcement agencies would act decisively against those found to be on the wrong side of the law.

It is against this background that the NATJOINTS welcomes the decisive action taken against those who contravene the rule of law.

Members of the public are once again discouraged from sharing inflammatory messages that quite often redirect and divert police resources and personnel from attending to serious and violent related crimes.

