Epiphany Wellness Tennessee: Leading the Way in Comprehensive Addiction Treatment with Innovative Therapies

Since March 1, 2023, Epiphany Wellness has been dedicated to providing ethical, individualized care to ensure a lifetime of freedom & happiness for each client.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee, a state-of-the-art addiction treatment center located just outside the Hendersonville area, is proud to offer a range of evidence-based programs designed to help individuals achieve lasting recovery from substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders. Since opening its doors on March 1, 2023, Epiphany Wellness has been dedicated to providing ethical, individualized care to ensure a lifetime of freedom and happiness for each client.

Innovative Therapies: Psychodrama Therapy

One of the innovative therapies offered at Epiphany Wellness Tennessee is psychodrama therapy. This type of experiential, action-based therapy helps individuals explore their issues and conflicts by acting out events. Developed in the 1900s by psychiatrist Jacob Levy Moreno, MD, psychodrama uses elements of role-playing, dramatic self-presentation, and group therapy to give participants in-depth insight into their lives and past experiences through a process of self-discovery.
Psychodrama therapy is not only used in a group format but is also fundamentally an individual therapy that integrates psychological principles, sociological principles, and elements of drama and theater. This approach allows clients to act out their traumatic experiences, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the dynamics that influence their behavior and interactions with others.

Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Epiphany Wellness Tennessee offers a variety of personalized treatment programs, including:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)
Detox Placement
Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
Outpatient Program (OP)

These programs are designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals battling addiction, ensuring they receive the most effective care for their unique situations.

About Epiphany Wellness Tennessee

Located in Hendersonville, TN, Epiphany Wellness is a premier addiction treatment center committed to helping individuals overcome substance abuse and achieve lasting recovery. Our expert team utilizes evidence-based approaches to deliver personalized care, focusing on the holistic well-being of each client. At Epiphany Wellness, we believe in the potential for recovery and are committed to supporting our clients every step of the way.

Business Hours: We are open 24/7 to provide continuous support to our clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at Epiphany Wellness Tennessee or contact us at 615-490-9263.

Admission Office
Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville Tennessee
+1 615-490-9263
email us here
You just read:

