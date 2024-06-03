Epiphany Wellness: Leading the Way in Personalized Addiction Treatment in New Jersey

Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab - New Jersey

Epiphany Wellness has been at the forefront of delivering expert, evidence-based treatment programs designed to ensure a lifetime of freedom and happiness.

BLACKWOOD, NJ, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a state-of-the-art addiction treatment center located just outside the Cherry Hill area in Blackwood, New Jersey, is dedicated to providing ethical and individualized care to those suffering from substance abuse disorders. Since opening its doors on August 1, 2021, Epiphany Wellness has been at the forefront of delivering expert, evidence-based treatment programs designed to ensure a lifetime of freedom and happiness for each client.

Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Epiphany Wellness offers a range of personalized treatment programs, including Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and Outpatient Program (OP), to meet the diverse needs of individuals battling addiction. Our mission is to provide tailored solutions for every client, recognizing the unique challenges and experiences they face.

What Is Family Therapy for Addiction?

Family therapy, also known as family counseling, is a critical component of the comprehensive care provided at Epiphany Wellness. This therapeutic approach assists family members, such as spouses, partners, and children, in coping with the effects of substance abuse or mental illness. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), family therapy views the family unit as a single entity in therapy, addressing its dynamics and challenges collectively as though they were a single client.

Family counseling at Epiphany Wellness can address various mental health conditions and the long-lasting effects of addiction, including stress, grief, and anger. Guided by a licensed mental health professional or treatment provider, family members learn to communicate effectively, resolve conflicts, and support one another through the recovery journey.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Expert Care

Epiphany Wellness is committed to providing the highest quality care in a modern, comfortable setting. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff create an optimal environment for recovery. Each treatment plan is crafted to meet the specific needs of the individual, ensuring personalized and effective care.

About Epiphany Wellness

Located in Blackwood, NJ, Epiphany Wellness is a premier addiction treatment center dedicated to helping individuals overcome substance abuse and achieve lasting recovery. Our expert team utilizes evidence-based approaches to deliver personalized care, focusing on the holistic well-being of each client. At Epiphany Wellness, we believe in the potential for recovery and are committed to supporting our clients every step of the way.

