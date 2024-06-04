Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) portal launched for simplified e-filing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Online portal www.usaboi.com is now available for e-filing of Beneficial Ownership Information Report mandated for legal entities incorporated in the United States. The filing is done with FinCen reporting the beneficial owners of a legal entity. The portal is a specialized online solution designed to simplify Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting (BOIR), providing a seamless and efficient experience to comply with the new mandatory BOIR requirements in the USA.
Manish Jain, SVP at USA BOI, who spearheaded the development of www.usaboi.com remarked “Our objective is to create a streamlined, secure, and user-friendly BOIR filing system for U.S. business owners with this filing requirement newly introduced by FinCEN. It is essential to increase awareness among businesses to ensure they file on time and avoid severe penalties. In addition, our platform is equipped with a free exemption eligibility check to verify whether a business is required to file BOIR.”
What is the USA BOI Portal?
The USA BOI Portal provides a user-friendly, swift, and compliant platform to transform the often-intricate process of filing Beneficial Ownership Information Reports (BOIR) into a straightforward journey.
Key Features of the platform (www.usaboi.com):
- Personalized Profile Management: Keep all your company records in one convenient place, making it easy to track, update, or correct information as needed.
- Enhanced Security: Protect your critical credentials with multifactor authentication and advanced masking features.
- Auto Reminders: Stay compliant with automated reminders that notify business owners to update their BOIR at different intervals, helping to avoid delay penalties.
- Pre-Filled Data: Save time with our pre-filled data feature, allowing applicants to resume where they left off without retyping information.
About USA BOI:
USA BOI is based in Chicago, IL and is a unit of Ironbase Compliance offering an online solution for filing the newly required Beneficial Ownership Information Report.
