Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $7.2 Million Contract Modification for Air Force Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure Support

Johnstown, PA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure (SAF/IEE) has awarded a contract modification worth $7.2 million to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC).

For more than fifteen years, CTC has provided policy, guidance, and oversight support to SAF/IEE’s energy and water portfolio. In the past five years, CTC’s contributions expanded to all areas within the SAF/IEE purview. Under this program, CTC delivers proven program management processes along with subject matter expertise and advanced performance in facility energy, climate resilience, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs.

“We are proud to be SAF/IEE’s partner and continue to work with them to enhance the Department of the Air Force’s installation resilience,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Our deep bench of experts will continue to provide state-of-the-art capabilities and analysis to help achieve SAF/IEE’s strategic goals.”

CTC’s work is led by Richard “RB” Brill, CTC’s Senior Director for Energy, Resilience and Sustainability. “This award is recognition of the knowledge, skills, and dedication that our 50-person team brings to SAF/IEE across its entire portfolio,” said Brill. “We are honored to work with SAF/IEE and support the Department’s global mission, while transitioning to a more sustainable future.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com