Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,031 in the last 365 days.

Poe on LTO plan to penalize unregistered car sale

PHILIPPINES, May 31 - Press Release
May 31, 2024

Poe on LTO plan to penalize unregistered car sale

The intention of the LTO to penalize the unregistered sale or mortgage of vehicles is laudable.

However, the agency needs to ensure that the systems are in place for a smooth rollout of the policy.

Dedicated personnel must be ready to attend to vehicle owners who will personally file the sale. An online system of registration that is interconnected in all LTO offices should be available for easier transactions.

Sa dami ng klase ng violations na ipinapataw ng LTO sa ngayon, baka magkapatong-patong na ang penalties ng ating mga kababayan kung kulang sa paghahanda.

Hindi kailangang magpadalos-dalos sa mga polisiya. Mas mahalaga na maayos at subok na ang sistema bago ipatupad.

You just read:

Poe on LTO plan to penalize unregistered car sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more