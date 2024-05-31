Poe on LTO plan to penalize unregistered car sale

The intention of the LTO to penalize the unregistered sale or mortgage of vehicles is laudable.

However, the agency needs to ensure that the systems are in place for a smooth rollout of the policy.

Dedicated personnel must be ready to attend to vehicle owners who will personally file the sale. An online system of registration that is interconnected in all LTO offices should be available for easier transactions.

Sa dami ng klase ng violations na ipinapataw ng LTO sa ngayon, baka magkapatong-patong na ang penalties ng ating mga kababayan kung kulang sa paghahanda.

Hindi kailangang magpadalos-dalos sa mga polisiya. Mas mahalaga na maayos at subok na ang sistema bago ipatupad.