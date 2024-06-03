Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC Highlights the Risks of Combining Alcohol and Steroid Use

Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC Entrance Ascendant IOP Painkiller Addiction Treatment Ascendant IOP Painkiller Addiction Program NYC

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC, a premier boutique addiction treatment center in Midtown Manhattan, is raising awareness about the dangerous interaction between anabolic steroids and alcohol. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals is committed to educating the public on the serious health risks associated with this combination, especially among vulnerable populations such as teenagers.

Studies indicate a troubling link between the use of anabolic steroids and the consumption of other substances, including alcohol. The interaction between these substances can result in severe health consequences, including liver damage (such as cirrhosis and fatty liver), high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, heart attack, and alcoholic hepatitis. Furthermore, individuals may be at increased risk for cardiomyopathy, stroke, pancreatitis, jaundice, and even suicidal thoughts.

Teens at Greater Risk

Teens are particularly susceptible to the dangers of combining steroids and alcohol. During their critical periods of physical and mental development, teens who abuse anabolic steroids may experience stunted growth and alterations in their puberty process. Additionally, the prevalence of body image issues among teens can drive them to use steroids, exacerbating risks for depression, low self-esteem, unhealthy eating habits, and co-occurring substance abuse.

Alcohol consumption among teens is another significant concern. Those who begin drinking before the age of 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence later in life. Despite drinking less frequently than adults, teens are more prone to binge drinking, which can lead to severe consequences like alcohol poisoning.

