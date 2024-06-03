Ascendant Detox - NYC: Pioneering Comprehensive and Luxury Detox and Outpatient Addiction Treatment in Midtown Manhattan

Ascendant Detox - NYC Outside View Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC Entrance Ascendant Detox - NYC Inpatient Marijuana Rehab Ascendant Detox - NYC Marijuana Detox Ascendant Detox - NYC Marijuana Substance Abuse Treatment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Detox - NYC, a premier boutique detox and outpatient addiction treatment center, is revolutionizing the way New Yorkers and guests from across the nation approach recovery from addiction. Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Ascendant Detox - NYC offers a unique blend of luxury and personalized care, making it a standout choice for those seeking to overcome addiction in a safe and supportive environment.

Founded on August 15, 2018, Ascendant Detox - NYC has swiftly established itself as a leader in addiction treatment. Our team of highly skilled healthcare professionals is dedicated to providing tailored treatment plans that recognize the unique journey of each individual through recovery. With round-the-clock care, we ensure that our clients receive the highest level of medical and emotional support.

Understanding Unhealthy Alcohol Use

At Ascendant Detox - NYC, we address all forms of unhealthy alcohol use, including binge drinking—a prevalent issue among young adults aged 18 to 34. Unlike alcohol dependence, unhealthy alcohol use does not always involve physical or psychological dependence, yet it poses significant health and safety risks. Binge drinking, characterized by consuming five or more drinks within two hours for men, and four or more drinks within two hours for women, is a major concern. This pattern of drinking, although normalized in many social settings, can lead to serious consequences such as injuries, violence, alcohol poisoning, and chronic diseases.

Comprehensive Treatment Approach

Ascendant Detox - NYC's comprehensive approach to treatment involves:

Private and Safe Detox Programs: Our luxury setting provides a comfortable and private environment where individuals can begin their detoxification process under the supervision of experienced medical professionals.

Personalized Outpatient Treatment: We tailor our outpatient programs to meet the specific needs of each patient, ensuring that they receive the most effective care for their situation.

Holistic Care: Our holistic approach includes mental health support, addressing the underlying issues contributing to addiction, and equipping patients with coping strategies for long-term recovery.

About Ascendant Detox - NYC

Ascendant Detox - NYC is committed to making a difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction. We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our mission is to provide the highest quality of care to help our clients achieve lasting sobriety. Our state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team create an optimal environment for recovery, setting us apart as a leader in addiction treatment.

Business Hours: We are open 24/7 to provide continuous support to our clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at Ascendant Detox - NYC or contact us at (917) 456-9288.