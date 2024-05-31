The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association will hold "Japanese Sake Fair 2024" in Japan this July!!

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Every year, the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association holds a Sake fair in which over 400 Sake brewers from various parts of Japan take part. The 16th All Japan Sake Fair, to be held at Ikebukuro Sunshine City, Tokyo, on July 5 and 6, 2024, is the world's largest Sake event where you can sample over 1,000 brands of Sake and hear directly from the Sake brewers themselves. The booths will be arranged in 45 regions, and you will be able to learn about the production regions in the various parts of Japan, the unique characteristics and trends of the Sake brewers. In addition, tasting services of Sake at various temperatures, and discussions of Sake-making technique by Sake makers are planned.

At the same time, an open tasting will be held with about 390 award-winning Daiginjo Sakes from the Annual Japan Sake Awards 2024, a competition hosted by the National Research Institute of Brewing and the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association. This year will mark the 112th time that this competition, with a history and authority of over 100 years, will have been held. At the Annual Japan Sake Awards 2024, the award winners for Ginjo Sakes made from July 2023 to March 2024 were decided by experts in a blind tasting for fragrance, flavor, and overall quality.

Starting from this year, tickets for each of these are for sale to Japanese Sake aficionados and experts worldwide. A large number of visitors are expected at this unique opportunity to experience today's Japanese Sake. By all means, make plans as well for the 2025 Japan Sake Fair, to be held in June next year.

