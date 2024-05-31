FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY “GUY FRIENDS”

Freestyle Digital Media just released the romantic comedy GUY FRIENDS. GUY FRIENDS launches a limited theatrical run in 6 U.S. cities, and is also available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD

On May 31, 2024 Romantic Comedy Launches Limited Theatrical Run in 6 U.S. Cities; Also Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD

I want people who watch GUY FRIENDS to notice how good my manual focus pulls were -- oh, and to enjoy the story, the comedy, the performances, the cinematography, the music, and everything else!” — Filmmaker Jonathan Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic comedy feature film GUY FRIENDS. On May 31, 2024, GUY FRIENDS launches a limited theatrical run in 6 U.S. cities, and also becomes available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, through Freestyle Digital Media.

GUY FRIENDS opens on May 31, 2024 for a week-long run in select U.S. theaters including Anthology Film Archives (New York, NY), Cinelounge Sunset (Hollywood, CA), Cinelounge Tiburon (SF/Tiburon, CA), SIFF Film Center (Seattle, WA), Harkins Theatres Gateway Pavilions 18 (Phoenix/Avondale, AZ), and Burns Court Cinema (Sarasota, FL).

GUY FRIENDS follows Jaime Sharma, a self-described "guy's girl" who lives in an upscale Manhattan apartment with her lawyer boyfriend and who works as an assistant to a famous architect. All her life, she's only been friends with men. After Jaime and her boyfriend break up, all her guy friends profess their secret, undying love for her. Jaime turns to Ted, her best friend from college who just moved to the city, for his typical, gentle advice. Instead, she's challenged by advice from Ted's brash girlfriend Sandy, who, for the first time in Jaime's life, tests Jaime's views about male friendship and about herself.

Written and directed by Jonathan Smith, GUY FRIENDS was produced by Smith and Justin Clark. GUY FRIENDS features an ensemble cast that includes Kavita Jariwala (‘Jaime’), Katie Muldowney (‘Sandy’), Justin Clark (‘Ted’), Michael Dahlgren (‘Patrick’), Patrick Collins (‘Mr. Vanderbilt’), and Gabrielle Filloux (‘Tracy’).

"I want people who watch GUY FRIENDS to notice how good my manual focus pulls were,” jokes filmmaker Jonathan Smith. “Oh, and to enjoy the story, the comedy, the performances, the cinematography, the music, and everything else!"

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire GUY FRIENDS directly with filmmaker Jonathan Smith.

GUY FRIENDS trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GH9zd6yFwQE

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv